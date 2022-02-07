Carrie J. Jones, 55, of Clarion, passed away Friday evening, February 4, 2022 at Heritage Valley Beaver following a lengthy illness.

She was born on July 31, 1966 in Clarion; daughter of the late Vickie Jones.

Carrie was a 1986 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School.

She worked as a health aid at Beverly Healthcare in Clarion, which then became Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Carrie also worked at a daycare for majority of her life.

She was a member of the Jehovahs Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Shippenville.

Carrie enjoyed thrift shopping for nicknacks, backroad cruising, listening to music, watching movies, drinking her tea, and was an avid reader.

She also always looked forward to and loved entertaining her nieces and nephews on Friday nights playing various card games, especially uno.

Carrie is survived by her siblings, Butch Jones and his wife, Jenn, of Clarion, Shanee Griebel and her husband, Dave, of Shippenville, Becky Jones of Clarion, and Bud Lemmon, also of Clarion; her nieces and nephews who were her pride and joy, Vickie, Kaylee, Jadon, Nate, and Scarlett Jones, Bridget Songer and her fiancé, JP, and Stephanie Wiese and her husband, Archie; a great nephew, Archie Wiese; and her beloved cats, Precious, Luna, Buttercup, and Penny.

In addition to her mother, Carrie was preceded in death by her uncle, John Clinger.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is helping assist the family.

Per Carrie’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

