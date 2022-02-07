Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Orlando
Monday, February 7, 2022 @ 12:02 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Orlando.
Orlando is an adult male short-haired domestic cat.
He is house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Orlando came to the shelter as a stray.
He is independent, quiet, and likes to play with toys.
For more information on Orlando, or to schedule an appointment to visit him, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
