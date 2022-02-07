 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Shrimp ‘n’ Scallop Skewers

Monday, February 7, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Serve with a garden salad, and your dinner will be complete!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter
1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/8 teaspoon dried thyme
1/8 teaspoon each white pepper, cayenne pepper and black pepper
18 uncooked large shrimp (about 3/4 pound)
12 sea scallops (1-1/2 pounds)

Directions

-In a small saucepan, melt butter. Stir in seasonings; set aside and keep warm. Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails on. On six metal or soaked wooden skewers, alternately thread shrimp and scallops.

-Using long-handled tongs, moisten a paper towel with cooking oil and lightly coat the grill rack. Grill seafood, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from the heat for 3-5 minutes on each side or until shrimp turn pink and scallops are firm and opaque, basting occasionally with butter mixture.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.