Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Shrimp ‘n’ Scallop Skewers

Serve with a garden salad, and your dinner will be complete!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon chili powder



1/4 teaspoon dried oregano1/4 teaspoon ground cumin1/8 teaspoon dried thyme1/8 teaspoon each white pepper, cayenne pepper and black pepper18 uncooked large shrimp (about 3/4 pound)12 sea scallops (1-1/2 pounds)

Directions

-In a small saucepan, melt butter. Stir in seasonings; set aside and keep warm. Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails on. On six metal or soaked wooden skewers, alternately thread shrimp and scallops.

-Using long-handled tongs, moisten a paper towel with cooking oil and lightly coat the grill rack. Grill seafood, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from the heat for 3-5 minutes on each side or until shrimp turn pink and scallops are firm and opaque, basting occasionally with butter mixture.

