Clarion County Reports 56 New COVID-19 Cases Since Friday; 13 Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, February 4.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 8,014 while the death toll remained at 190.

Neighboring Forest County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, moving the county’s total number to 2,166 and leaving the death toll at 34.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 12:55 p.m.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

2/4/22 through 2/6/22 – 10,233

2/3/22 – 6,640

2/2/22 – 8,072

2/1/22 – 7,435

1/31/22 – 6,102

[LOCAL REGION – Since Friday]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 14705 66 14771 309 (2 new) Butler 43000 243 43243 682 (5 new) Clarion 7958 56 8014 190 Clearfield 18309 191 18490 305 (1 new) Crawford 19148 100 19248 290 (1 new) Elk 6832 83 6915 86 Forest 2153 13 2166 34 Indiana 16480 158 16638 328 (1 new) Jefferson 8523 66 8589 209 (3 new) McKean 7763 67 7830 129 (1 new) Mercer 22717 151 22868 474 (3 new) Venango 10897 64 10961 222 Warren 6978 30 7008 201 (1 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

