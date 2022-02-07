Clarion University Wrestling: Golden Eagles Split Tri-Meet with George Mason, SIU in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. – The Golden Eagle wrestling team snapped a three-match losing streak with a dual win on the road on Saturday, but Clarion was unable to complete the doubleheader sweep and had to settle for a split at George Mason.

Clarion (8-5, 4-4 MAC) started the night out with a 22-15 decision over George Mason before falling by a 23-18 score to SIU Edwardsville.

Clarion 22, George Mason 15

157 – Avery Bassett (George Mason) over Kyle Schickel (Clarion) (Dec 15-11)



165 –(Clarion) over Tyler Kocak (George Mason) (Dec 8-2)174 –(Clarion) over Logan Messer (George Mason) (Dec 5-3)184 – Kyle Davis (George Mason) over(Clarion) (Dec 5-3)197 –(Clarion) over Jon List (George Mason) (Fall 2:21)285 –(Clarion) over Austin Stith (George Mason) (Dec 5-2)125 –(Clarion) over Ben Monn (George Mason) (MD 10-2)133 – Michael Rapuano (George Mason) over(Clarion) (Dec 10-3)141 –(Clarion) over Kaden Cassidy (George Mason) (Dec 7-4)149 – Shawn Nonaka (George Mason) over(Clarion) (Fall 2:20)

Recap: The Golden Eagles snapped a three-match losing streak with an inspired effort against the home team, winning six of the 10 bouts on the mat to down the Patriots on their own mat. Cam Pine evened the score at 165 pounds by breaking his own three-match losing streak, defeating Tyler Kocak by an 8-2 decision. John Worthing put Clarion ahead with a narrow 5-3 decision over Logan Messer at 174 pounds, holding the former off after taking an early advantage.

The big swing in the match came in the middle third, where the Golden Eagles took 13 points from the 197-pound bout through 125 pounds. Will Feldkamp notched his team-leading seventh win by fall of the season, turning Jon List in the first period for the pin to make it a 12-6 team bout. Ty Bagoly beat Austin Stith by 5-2 decision to make it a 15-6 team lead, and Joey Fischer followed that up with a major decision over the Patriots’ Ben Monn to take a 13-point lead in the bout. Seth Koleno officially locked up the team win with his team-leading 24th win of the year, beating Kaden Cassidy 7-4 at 141 pounds.

SIU Edwardsville 23, Clarion 18

157: Max Kristoff (SIUE) def. Caleb Hetrick (Clarion) Fall 1st Pd.

165: Cam Pine (Clarion) def. Cardeionte Wilson (SIUE) Dec. 3-2

174: Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) def. John Worthing (Clarion) 8-6

184: Kevin Villalobos (SIUE) def. Max Wohlabaugh (Clarion) Dec. 5-4

197: Will Feldkamp (Clarion) def. Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) Fall 0:55

285: Colton McKiernan (SIUE) def. Ty Bagoly (Clarion) Dec. 3-2

125: Joey Fischer (Clarion) def. Austin Macias (SIUE) MD 15-5

133: Alex Blake (Clarion) def. Matt Malavsky (SIUE) TF 18-1 5:35

141: Saul Ervin (SIUE) def. Seth Koleno (Clarion) MD 12-2

149: Caleb Tyus (SIUE) def. John Altieri (Clarion) MD 10-2

Recap: Clarion had a strong push midway through but could not sustain that in falling to the Cougars on the neutral mat, with the Golden Eagles ultimately winning four of the six bouts on the night. Will Feldkamp recorded his second pin of the night and team-leading eighth of the season, working Ryan Yarnell for the fall just 55 seconds into their bout at 197 pounds. That pulled Clarion to within 12-9 in the team match, and Joey Fischer cut SIUE’s lead to 15-13 with a major decision over Austin Macias at 125 pounds.

Alex Blake delivered the last win of the night for the Golden Eagles, and it nearly led Clarion to the team win. He worked Matt Malavsky for a tech fall at 133 pounds, beating him 18-1 in the third period to make it an 18-15 advantage for Clarion. However, the Cougars earned major decisions at 141 and 149 pounds, locking up the team win when Caleb Tyus beat John Altieri in the former.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.