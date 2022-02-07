Colleen B. MacArthur, 100, of Meadville died Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Marquette Hospice House.

She was born January 9, 1922 in Franklin, PA a daughter of Wade H. and Hazel Linn Bell.

She married Robert A. MacArthur November 23, 1944 and he preceded her in death March 3, 1993.

She was a 1939 graduate of Rockland High School and a 1944 graduate of Oil City Hospital School of Nursing.

She worked as a Registered Nurse at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, the former Meadville City Hospital and then in the office of Dr. Ewing for 12 years before retiring.

She was a over 70 year member of First Presbyterian Church, its Hope Circle, was a former Sunday School Teacher and served as Deacon.

She was a member and Past Worthy Matron of the former Mead Chapter (now Golden Crown Chapter), Order of Eastern Star.

She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Colleen enjoyed crocheting, making afghans for family, friends and donating to area nursing homes.

She also enjoyed playing the piano, reading and traveling.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen MacArthur of Meadville; a sister, Carolyn Clark (Richard) of Franklin and many special nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, David and two sisters, Bonnie Jean Flickner and her husband Olan and Kathleen (Patty) Schruers and her husband Richard.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty Street, Meadville.

The funeral service will follow at 4:15 p.m. at the church with Rev. Dr. Brian Jensen, Pastor, officiating.

At the church, fully vaccinated people are not required to mask, however with the surge in cases related to the COVID Omicron variant, the wearing of masks is encouraged.

Interment will be in Rockland Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA 16335 Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA 16335 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, Inc., 581 Chestnut Street, Meadville where memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidfuneralhome.net.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.