Doris I. Kilgore, age 99, formerly of Wesley, passed peacefully in Sugar Creek Station, Franklin on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Doris was born in Wolf Creek Twp., Mercer Co., on July 5, 1922, to John S. and Hazel (Kerr) Montgomery.

Doris married Richard L. Kilgore on Jan. 27, 1943; he preceded her in death May 26, 1995.

She was of the protestant faith.

Doris was a graduate of Grove City High School in 1940.

Doris began her career as a LPN at the Grove City Hospital, then later at Polk Center, and she retired from Dr. Donald Wonsettler’s office, Grove City.

During her youth she worked at Kocher’s Floral, Grove City, where she met her husband.

She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and a friend to many.

Doris is survived by 5 children, Barbara J. Orr, Harrisville, Terry S. Kilgore, Polk, Jerry L. Kilgore, Franklin, Vickie Kassick and husband Greg, Harrisville, and Wendy Merriman, AZ, 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren, and a sister, Ruth Careless, Mercer, PA.

Her parents, husband, a daughter, Diana Campbell, a grandson, Steven Kilgore, a sister, Vivian Lewis, and 2 brothers, Wilbur “Bud”, and Walter “Butch” Montgomery, preceded Doris in death.

A big “Thank you” to all her blessed friends and staff at Sugarcreek Station.

Online condolences at cunninghamfhgc.com.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.

Funeral Service: Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City, PA, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 5:00 PM.

Visitation Hours: Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., Grove City, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, from 2 to 5:00 PM.

Burial: Crestview Memorial Park, Inc.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.