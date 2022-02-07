 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Doris I. Kilgore

Monday, February 7, 2022 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-aqz3eu7bWSwI5Doris I. Kilgore, age 99, formerly of Wesley, passed peacefully in Sugar Creek Station, Franklin on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Doris was born in Wolf Creek Twp., Mercer Co., on July 5, 1922, to John S. and Hazel (Kerr) Montgomery.

Doris married Richard L. Kilgore on Jan. 27, 1943; he preceded her in death May 26, 1995.

She was of the protestant faith.

Doris was a graduate of Grove City High School in 1940.

Doris began her career as a LPN at the Grove City Hospital, then later at Polk Center, and she retired from Dr. Donald Wonsettler’s office, Grove City.

During her youth she worked at Kocher’s Floral, Grove City, where she met her husband.

She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and a friend to many.

Doris is survived by 5 children, Barbara J. Orr, Harrisville, Terry S. Kilgore, Polk, Jerry L. Kilgore, Franklin, Vickie Kassick and husband Greg, Harrisville, and Wendy Merriman, AZ, 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren, and a sister, Ruth Careless, Mercer, PA.

Her parents, husband, a daughter, Diana Campbell, a grandson, Steven Kilgore, a sister, Vivian Lewis, and 2 brothers, Wilbur “Bud”, and Walter “Butch” Montgomery, preceded Doris in death.

A big “Thank you” to all her blessed friends and staff at Sugarcreek Station.

Online condolences at cunninghamfhgc.com.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.

Funeral Service: Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City, PA, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 5:00 PM.

Visitation Hours: Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., Grove City, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, from 2 to 5:00 PM.

Burial: Crestview Memorial Park, Inc.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.