Featured Local Job: Full-Time Careers – Multiple Positions – County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for Human Services positions.

Service Coordinator II CYFS Ongoing ($15.25/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses and $1,000 retention bonuses}

Service Coordinator II Developmental Services ($15.25/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses)

Department Clerk III CSS-Housing ($9.60/hr.)

All positions are full-time, 40 hrs./wk.

The county provides 15 paid holidays, paid vacations, and paid sick time; employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental, and life insurance, employer-paid family vision; along with an excellent pension plan. Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with Venango County to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by established deadlines. Late applications are not considered.

You can download an application by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected]

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.