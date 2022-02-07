Genevieve J. Kase, 96, of Oil City, PA. , passed away in her home on Saturday Feb. 5, 2022.

Born Nov. 15, 1925 in Carnegie, PA., she was the daughter of the late Thomas & Jessie Oscar McMurray.

“Gen” was married on Aug. 19, 1946 in St. Stephen’s Church by Msgr. Kelly to Robert J. Kase and he preceded her in death March 9, 2009.

Mrs. Kase had worked as a bookkeeper for over 25 years at St. Stephen School.

She was a founding member of Community Playhouse, where she acted and directed in many productions over the years.

She also enjoyed golfing, loved music and enjoyed spending summers at Conneaut Lake with her family for many years.

She was a member of the Belles Lettres, Pulaski and the Elks Club.

Mrs. Kase was a member of St. Stephen’s Church, part of St. Joseph Parish.

She is survived by three sons and their spouses: Thomas H. Kase & his wife Sandra of Oil City, Robert J. Kase Jr. & his wife Sue of Oil City, and John Scott Kase & his wife Susan of Oil City; 7 grandchildren: Thomas H. Kase Jr. & his wife Angela, Stephen Robert Kase, Jeremiah Kase & his wife Jen, Shaun Kase, Jessica Kase, Stefanie Kase, and John Kase & his wife April; and 12 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother Robert McMurray.

Friends will be received from 10:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. Thursday in St. Stephen’s Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. John Miller, Pastor, Presiding.

Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Playhouse 216 Seneca St., Oil City, PA. , or to Asera Care- Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way Suite A Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

