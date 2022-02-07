Identity of Man Who Sold Heroin in Monroe Township Discovered Through Rap Video on YouTube

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The identity of a 27-year-old man who sold heroin in Monroe Township was discovered through a rap video on YouTube.

Court documents indicate Clarion County Chief Detective William H. Peck filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Virgil Ha McClendon III, of Pittsburgh, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, February 3.

According to a criminal complaint, Detective Peck developed a confidential informant (C.I.) who said that in the past, he/she had purchased controlled substances from a black man that he/she knows as “thaguy30.” The C.I. did not know the actor’s real name but related that the actor has rap videos posted on YouTube.

Detective Peck researched YouTube and located the videos and then researched Facebook and found a Facebook page of the same “thaguy30.” In researching photos posted on “thaguy30″‘s Facebook page, Detective Peck found a photo that was “liked” by the Facebook page of Virgil H. McClendon III. Detective Peck was able to obtain a Pa. driver’s photo for Virgil H. McClendon III which matched the photos and videos posted by “thaguy30.” Detective Peck also obtained a picture of McClendon from a Facebook page in which the informant identified as the person he/she knows as “thaguy30,” according to the complaint.

Through the course of researching McClendon’s information, it was learned there were numerous warrants for his arrest.

On January 13, 2022, the C.I. and McClendon agreed on the C.I. purchasing two bricks of heroin (100 stamp bags) in exchange for $700.00 of U.S. currency, with the possibility of McClendon fronting two more bricks, the complaint indicates.

Around 7:00 p.m. on January 13, agents from BNI (Bureau of Narcotics Investigations), task force officers, and the C.I. met with the purpose of purchasing two bricks of heroin (100 stamp bags) from Virgil Ha McClendon, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the C.I. and McClendon agreed on Clarion Walmart as their meeting place.

A BNI agent and Detective Peck set up surveillance in the Walmart parking lot.

At 7:29 p.m., an undercover agent entered Walmart through the pharmacy section.

Around 7:38 p.m., the C.I. received a text message from McClendon telling him to enter the store.

At 7:40 p.m., the C.I. entered Walmart through the pharmacy section.

During the pre-buy briefing, the C.I. noted that McClendon has a white SUV. At 7:46 p.m., a white SUV pulled into Walmart and parked in the parking lot area. Detective Peck observed a black male exit the passenger’s side of the vehicle and enter Walmart through the grocery entrance. The actor was wearing a black jacket with a red hooded sweatshirt underneath, a baseball hat, glasses, and gray pants. An undercover officer was able to drive past the white SUV and obtain the registration number, and a search of the number determined that Virgil H. McClendon III of Laketon Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., was the owner of the SUV. At 7:50 p.m., another undercover officer was able to observe the C.I. and McClendon meet in the electronics section of Walmart and walk together through Walmart, ending in the clothing section before going their separate ways, the complaint states.

The C.I. exited Walmart and returned directly to the undercover vehicle and turned over a plastic baggie containing 10 bundles of suspected heroin to the undercover officer. At 7:52 p.m., Detective Peck observed McClendon exit Walmart and walk back to the suspect vehicle getting into the front passenger’s side. At 7:54, the undercover officer and the C.I. left the Walmart parking lot and drove back to the meeting location. At 7:55 p.m., Detective Peck observed the suspect vehicle leave Walmart and turn right onto State Route 68 and drive over the top of interstate 80.

Detective Peck returned to the meeting location and retrieved a plastic baggie containing 10 buns of suspected heroin from the undercover officer. The bags were white in color marked “venom 420.” Detective Peck counted each bun which contained a total of 100 stamp bags.

During debriefing, it was learned from the C.I. that McClendon pointed to a pair of women’s pants and stated they (the bundles of heroin) were behind them. The C.I. related he/she found the baggie of bundles of heroin, took the baggie, and returned to the vehicle.

The heroin was packaged and logged into the evidence at the Clarion County DA’s office.

Detective Peck then asked the court to require McClendon to answer to the charges listed below:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

A preliminary arraignment for McClendon was held at 1:03 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, in front of Judge Schill.

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on February 15 with Judge Schill presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.