Immaculate Conception Spelling Bee Winners Announced

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Immaculate Conception Parish School held their 2021-2022 Spelling Bee on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, as part of Catholic Schools Week.

Kaleb (center) finished in first place, followed by Ellie (right) in second, and Landon (left) in third.

The event was organized by Ms. Beichner and announced by Mrs. Cratty.

Mrs. Frederick, Mrs. Selker, and Mrs. Skiba served as judges.

