Police: Man Assaults, Threatens to Kill Officers, Health Care Workers Following Incident in Sligo

LICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 40-year-old man is behind bars after he reportedly assaulted officers and threatened to kill them, health care workers, and others following an altercation that occurred at a camp in Sligo.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Brian P. Kennedy, of Pittsburgh, on Friday, February 4.

According to a criminal complaint filed on February 4 in Judge Miller’s office, three officers from PSP Clarion were dispatched to a camp located on Whitmer Road, in Sligo, Licking Township, Clarion County, around 11:56 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, for a man with a weapon, making comments about killing himself and killing other individuals in the camp.

Officers arrived on the scene and were met by a known man who stated that a group of individuals come to his camp three times a year to get together. The known man stated that Brian Kennedy became highly intoxicated from drinking throughout the day, noting that he was “intoxicated to the point in which he fell approximately 30 to 40 times,” according to the known man. Kennedy became increasingly agitated and began to threaten to shoot and kill himself and everybody in the camp, which included seven individuals. The known man related there were multiple guns in the camp at the time Kennedy made these statements, according to the complaint.

The known man said they were just trying to get Kennedy into bed when he became violent. He came at the known man, attempting to strike him. The known man was forced to take Kennedy to the ground and restrain him. Kennedy continued attempting to strike the known man, and he passed out on the floor after their altercation, the complaint states.

The three officers entered the camp and observed Kennedy passed out on the floor laying face down. One of the officers awakened Kennedy who instantly became agitated and began to pull his arms away and refused to stand up on his own. He was assisted off the ground into a chair where he looked at the officer stating that he would kill him. After Kennedy was placed into the chair, he attempted to strike another officer; he was then taken to the ground where he was restrained and placed into handcuffs. While he was restrained laying on his side, he purposely kicked the first officer in his leg. Kennedy also attempted to spit on the second officer.

Southern Clarion County Emergency Services arrived at the camp to take Kennedy to Clarion Hospital. While being transported, Kennedy told an EMS employee that he was going “to kill her, rip out her throat, slit her throat, shoot her in the face, and slit her mother’s throat,” according to the complaint.

Kennedy also told the second officer that he had a “7.62 round waiting for him,” the complaint states.

Once Kennedy arrived at Clarion Hospital, he became even more agitated. He was screaming obscenities and becoming combative. Due to his actions, he was restrained on the hospital bed, the complaint indicates.

While being restrained, Kennedy attempted to bite an emergency room nurse. While the nurse attempted to speak with him, he told her he would “shoot her in the face and murder her,” according to the complaint.

Clarion County District Attorney was contacted on Friday, February 4, around 8:12 a.m. via phone and approved the following charges:

– Assault of Law Enforcement Officer, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (four counts)

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (11 counts)

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct-Unreasonable Noise, Misdemeanor 3

– Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A preliminary arraignment was held at 1:39 p.m. on Friday, February 4, and Kennedy was charged with the above offenses.

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on February 22 with Judge Miller presiding.

