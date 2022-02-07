Number of Clarion Jail COVID Cases Increases, Sparks Cancellation of Visitations

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A recent sharp increase in the number of COVID cases among inmates of the Clarion County Jail prompted officials to institute a ban on in-person visitations.

Warden Jeff Hornberger on Friday morning told members of the prison board of inspectors during their monthly meeting about the increase.

“At the height of it, there were 14 inmates with COVID,” said Hornberger. “We were about two weeks ahead of the state department of corrections who shut down all of their visitations for at least a month until the end of February.”

In-person visitation at state prisons is different from Clarion in that the state doesn’t have any barriers or glass around where the visitation takes place, while Clarion has a glass barrier and some other items for protection.

Clarion also allows virtual online visits.

Hornberger said that he felt the situation had been dealt with and is being controlled.

In talking with prisoners who have not been allowed face-to-face visitation for a month, Hornberger said the inmates are “really upset” and would like to know when the visitations can resume.

The board decided to continue the ban and revisit visitation at its next meeting on Friday, March 4, at 9:00 a.m. in the jail.

Testing for COVID can take place at the jail, but the number of people incarcerated in a block can also spread things quickly. A total of 27 COVID tests were performed at the jail during January.

“We got to that point where we had to make sure if they were having symptoms, even our doctor said, if we had four people in that block and say there were 15, 18, 20 people in that block, you can consider them all positive right now, and we just can’t move anybody,” said Hornberger.

“We were doing a lot of tests, an exorbitant number of tests, and we had to really cut down on the tests because we could just assume you’re going to get a positive back when they’re all among each other.”

New inmates are quarantined for 10 days when they first enter the jail. Hornberger said the other blocks were catching it.

“We can only assume, but it was probably brought in from an outside source, maybe one of the staff,” Hornberger added.

Population Analysis:

Total Commitment: 38; Total Releases 32; Average Daily 65.48; As of February 3: 13 females, 51 males, and one temporary transfer.

Support Services:

The following support services were provided:

– 127 inmates were seen by a counselor;

– five inmates were under suicide watch;

– eight inmates were seen by a psychiatrist;

– 43 inmates were seen by a nurse;

– 45 inmates were seen by Seneca Medical;

– three inmates went to outside doctors;

– one inmate was seen in the ER;

– two inmates went to the dentist; and

– one inmate received a second dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine.

