Police: Oil City Man Behind Bars After Standoff With Police

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is in jail following a standoff with police this morning. The incident stemmed from a domestic dispute where the man was brandishing a gun.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Tyler Michael Roberts on Monday, February 7.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office by Lieutenant Ruditis, officers from the Oil City Police Department responded on February 7, 2022, to an incident regarding an actor discharging a firearm within the City of Oil City. Officers made contact with a female witness who was involved in the incident and who advised that she and the actor were involved in disputes all day from February 6, 2022, to the time of this incident.

While speaking with the female witness, she advised the actor – Tyler M. Roberts – had taken possession of her firearm which was inside the residence at 4 Forest Place in the City of Oil City. While having a handgun, namely a pistol, he discharged the weapon inside the residence on two separate occasions in the area of the game room. Officers were advised that Roberts admitted to the female victim that he discharged the firearm twice inside the residence, the complaint indicates.

The female witness advised that Roberts once again had possession of a pistol-style handgun outside the residence. The witness advised he had the firearm concealed on his person while they were inside a vehicle belonging to the victim. During this time, they were again engaged in a verbal altercation. Roberts again brandished the handgun and discharged the weapon outside the residence after exiting their vehicle. According to the female witness, Roberts pointed the firearm in the air while discharging it, according to the complaint.

Officers traveled to the area of the residence in an attempt to make contact with Roberts. Officers took positions and attempted to reach Roberts via loudspeaker, as well as a cellular phone; however, negative contact was made with Roberts, the complaint states.

Based on the above-listed facts, as well as the class of charge being a felony, Lieutenant Ruditis requested an arrest warrant be issued for Tyler M. Roberts, as he believed services by any other means would prove to be futile, the complaint notes.

Franklin-based State Police assisted Oil City Police Department, and Roberts was taken into custody.

No one was injured during the incident, police say.

Roberts was arraigned at 10:55 a.m. on February 7 in Judge Fish’s office on the following charges:

– Discharge Of A Firearm Into Occupied Structure, Felony 3

– Firearms Not To Be Carried W/O License, Felony 3

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied, with the bail action reason listed as “Threat to Society.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on February 16 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.

