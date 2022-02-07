 

Robert F. Caro

Monday, February 7, 2022 @ 04:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-7TAuX71MfcSs4GzmRobert F. Caro, 81, of Butler Cemetery Rd. Brookville, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois, PA.

Born Sunday, July 21,1940 in Cleveland, Ohio, Bob was the son of the late Clifford Caro and Velma Riley Caro.

In December he celebrated 26 years of marriage to the love of his life Connie Peters.

Bob served in the US Army, 99th R-Com Unit, and worked for over 20 years as a supervisor in mobile maintenance for Penelec Electric in Brookville, PA.

He was a member of the F.O.E #983 in Brookville where he loved cooking in the kitchen and for several years was an officer on the board including being a trustee and past worthy president.

Bob loved being in the outdoors and spending time with not only his family, but also his extended and adopted families.

As everyone knows he loved cooking, barbequing, and smoking meats to feed large groups of people.

He considered all his neighbors and friends’ family and enjoyed taking the time to cut his neighbor’s lawns.

Bob is the last surviving member of his immediate family and is survived by his wife Connie, daughter Teresa Crissman of Curllsville, PA and son Ron Caro (wife Sherry) of Corsica, PA, 4 stepchildren Maria Guriel (husband Bob) of Erie, PA, George Wood of Alaska, Theresa Wood of Alaska, and Kristina Smiley (husband Anthony) of York, PA, 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and his extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers – Clifford Caro Jr. and Charles Caro, sister – Cathy Caro, and grandson – Brady Crissman.

Upon the family’s request a celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date, and in his memory memorial donations may be made to the Fraternal Order of Eagle #983 – 270 Main St. Brookville, PA 15825.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA


