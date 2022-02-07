Samuel Anthony Monarch III, of Mercer, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the age of 75 with his loving wife by his side.

He was born in Franklin Pennsylvania on August 6, 1946 a beloved son of the late Samuel A. Monarch II and Reatha J. Mong Monarch.

Sam went into the Navy out of high school and traveled all over Europe.

Upon his return he worked for United Press International as a journalist.

He had spent many years in the Army National Guard and ended up retiring from Norfolk Southern.

As a resident of Lake Latonka in Mercer PA, he had the luxury of fishing on the lake with his friends which he cherished.

Sam had such a zeal for life and loved to make every moment count as you would always catch him working on projects.

He loved the outdoors, auctions, and finding new ways to creatively engineer things that were broken or no longer working.

Cards were one of his favorite past times as well as spending time with his family and friends.

Sam is survived by his wife Judy Frank Monarch, children, Samuel Monarch IV, Deborah Monarch Manasco (James Manasco) Danny Proper (Shelly Proper), Shannon Schuster; Grandchildren-Ryan, Meaghan, Gianna, Mia, Alexandra, Kait and Grace. Also survived by his brothers, John Monarch, Roger Monarch, James “Goo” Monarch and Rick Monarch.

Sam was loved by all and he had a way of making everyone feel welcome. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Wednesday.

A Blessing service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday in the funeral home with Father Kyle Seyler from St. Patrick Church, officiating.

Sam will receive full Military Honors rendered by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Private interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Hufffuneral.com.

