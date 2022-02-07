Shippenville Man, Woman Wanted for Retail Theft

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Shippenville man and a Shippenville woman wanted for retail theft in Venango County.

According to Trooper Siegel, of PSP Franklin, the theft occurred on January 26 around 6:44 p.m. at the Venango County Co-Op located inside the Cranberry Mall.

Police are searching for the whereabouts of 29-year-old Kasey Anthony and 26-year-old Matthew Young, both of Shippenville.

It is reported that the following items, valued at $58.00, were stolen:

– 2 Skull Keychains ($20.00)

– Skull Necklace ($38.00)

According to police, the two are wanted out of Clarion County for Retail Theft.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710 or PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.

