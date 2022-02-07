Our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother entered into God’s Kingdom on February 3rd, 2022.

Shirley Ann Connor Braughler was born to Emma Cecelia Songer and Henry (Harry) Connor of Crates on January 8th, 1933.

She married her soulmate, James Franklin Braughler, on June 30th 1956 and they were devoted partners for the next 65 years.

She was dedicated to her family, the church, and her hometown of New Bethlehem.

She served on the election board for many years, enjoyed the Redbank Valley Historical Society, and was a proud member of the Clarion County DAR and the local Red Hat Society.

Those who knew Shirley will remember her gentle kindness, sincere empathy, and active listening.

She was happiest with the family together for dinner, whether that be over a campfire, on a cruise, or in her kitchen.

She is survived by her loving husband Jim and three children, Greg, Michelle, and Kristen. Additionally.

There are seven grandchildren: Caitlin, James, Ryan, Jarret, Kyle, Connor, and Aidan.

Shirley joyfully welcomed two new great-grandchildren, Reagan and Cameron, within the past six months.

A visitation followed by a mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday February 12th at St. Charles Church, Washington Street, New Bethlehem.

The family requests that everyone wear a mask while at St. Charles.

Visitation: 10-11am

Mass: 11am

Luncheon to follow in the parish hall

Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Charles Church or Redbank Valley Historical Society

