SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op Auction Scheduled for February 11
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – If you are looking for hard-to-find appliances, unique collectibles, CLEAN used furniture, or to add to your gun collection, don’t miss the Venango County Co-Op Auction set for February 11.
LARGE PUBLIC AUCTION
Where: Venango Co. Co-Op (Old Sears Building in Cranberry Mall – 6945 US 322 Seneca, PA 16319)
When: Friday, February 11, at 4:30 p.m.
Box lots start at 4:30 p.m. – the main auction starts immediately after.
There will be guns, antiques, silver and coins, collectibles, hunting equipment, hunting accessories, furniture, household appliances, and MUCH more.
TERMS
Bidder number with a valid ID, paid for in full on auction day, cash or PA check with valid ID, NO BUYER’S PREMIUM will be charged to all purchases.
Sales tax will be charged unless tax exempt.
*The auction is indoors. Food and seating will be available.*
For a full listing of items, visit: https://www.auctionzip.com/Listings/3645873.html?kwd=&zip=16248&category=0.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.