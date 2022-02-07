Vida G. Murray, 101, of Emlenton, PA, received her angel wings on Friday, February 4, 2022, with her loved ones at her side.

She was born November 29, 1920, in President, PA, to the late Leslie and Lola Pyle.

She married Elmo Murray, Sr. in 1948, who died in 1984.

She was in a loving relationship with Art Graham for many years.

Vida attended Oil City area schools.

She went back to school at the age of 65 to get her GED.

Vida was an excellent seamstress and made too many to count dancing costumes for her 5 daughters and others.

She also sewed for students at the Helen Jane Baker School of Dance and the Rockland Rockettes.

She was active in Girl Scouts and Children’s Services.

They opened their home to many foster children, never knowing how many at a time or for how long they would have them.

Vida was a loving homemaker.

She worked in her early years at Stranford Dry Cleaners and the Kennerdell Post Office.

She has voted in every presidential election since 1944! An honorable achievement, to say the least.

Vida is survived by her 5 daughters, Barbara of Tuscaloosa, AL, Margaret (Maurice) of Oklahoma City, OK, Karen (John) of Cochranton, PA, Wanda (Robert) of Hadley, PA, and Judith (Dennis) of Rockland, PA.

She is further survived by 3 foster children, Bryan Ross, Harold Ross, and Linda Cottrell.

She is survived by 17 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 13 great-great grandchildren, and 1 great great greatgrandchild.

Also survived by her faithful companion, her dog, Tilly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo, Sr., their son, Elmo, Jr, a grandson, Mark, and a grandson, David, and a granddaughter, Beverly.

Visitation will be at Morrison Funeral Home on February 8, 2022, from 11:00 am to noon.

Funeral services will begin at noon, with the Rev. William Hopkins officiating.

Lunch to follow at Oil City Nazarene Church.

Interment will be in Rockland Cemetery.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

