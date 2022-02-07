West Forest Senior Class to Host Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on February 25

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – The West Forest Senior Class will be hosting a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Friday, February 25.

The event will run from 3:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m.

This event is takeout only.

Tickets will be $8.00 for students and $10.00 for adults. These can be purchased from the West Forest office by calling 1-814-755-3302 or from any member of the senior class.

Patrons may select from spaghetti and meatballs or fettuccine alfredo for their main course. Additionally, they will be served a side salad, bread, dessert, and a drink.

West Forest School is located at 22318 Route 62, Tionesta, Pa.

