A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8pm and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and 1pm, then a chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of rain showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Rain and snow showers likely before 8pm, then rain showers likely between 8pm and midnight, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of snow showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Monday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

