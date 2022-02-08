Aggravated Assault Charges Filed Against Woman Accused of Striking Hospital Workers

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is in hot water after allegedly assaulting two UPMC Northwest medical staff members.

The following charges were filed against Karissa N. Falen, 21, of Ellwood City:

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, Felony 2 (2 counts)

The charges were filed ​by UPMC Police Corporal Ashbaugh on February 4 at Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Corporal Ashbaugh was on duty at UPMC Northwest on January 7 around 1:17 a.m. when he was dispatched for a report of an assault.

The complaint indicates Falen allegedly struck a UPMC medical staff member who was in the process of performing duties. The staff member was struck on the head, face, and shoulder area with closed fists, causing redness and tenderness.

Corporal Asbaugh was dispatched on January 8 around 7:13 p.m. for another report of an assault.

The complaint indicates Falen allegedly struck a second UPMC medical staff member who was in the process of performing duties. The staff member was struck on the head, face, neck, and shoulder area multiple times with closed fists, causing redness, tenderness, and swelling.

Fallen is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

She is also facing aggravated charges in connection with a January 9 incident at UMPC Northwest, assault charges in Lawrence County, and arson charges in Mercer County.

