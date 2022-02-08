Attorney General to Prosecute Area Doctor Accused of Inappropriate Sexual Contact with Female Patient

CHICORA, Pa. — Following his arrest by the Pennsylvania State Police in January, an area doctor is being prosecuted by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General for inappropriate sexual contact with a female victim following a referral from the Armstrong County District Attorney.

Dr. Matthew Sabo, of Chicora, Butler County, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police in late January with one count of Sexual Extortion and one count of Indecent Assault.

“Dr. Sabo used his position of authority and power to inappropriately grope a female patient for years during her routine visits,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Tuesday.

“As Attorney General, I have a responsibility to stand up for people who need a voice in our Commonwealth, and my Office will seek justice for any victims who come forward.”

In February 2020, a female victim reported to Pennsylvania State Police that she had been touched inappropriately by Dr. Sabo many times during routine podiatry exams. The victim stated that she had been a patient of Sabo’s for many years due to a severe injury to her foot in 2003. She stated that beginning in 2017, Sabo began inappropriately hugging her and touching her breasts during her exams.

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Dr. Matthew Sabo is encouraged to contact Trooper Michael Graham, Pennsylvania State Police, Troop D – Kittanning at 724-543-2011.

This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Kara Cotter. At the request of the defense, the preliminary hearing has been continued and has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 22.

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this article featured a headline indicating this case involved multiple victims as stated in a release from the Attorney General’s office. The Attorney General’s office has since issued an updated headline indicating only one female victim is involved in the case.

