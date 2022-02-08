 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Attorney General to Prosecute Area Doctor Accused of Inappropriate Sexual Contact with Female Patient

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 @ 05:02 PM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

18945_oag_hawbakerPlea_01CHICORA, Pa. — Following his arrest by the Pennsylvania State Police in January, an area doctor is being prosecuted by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General for inappropriate sexual contact with a female victim following a referral from the Armstrong County District Attorney.

Dr. Matthew Sabo, of Chicora, Butler County, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police in late January with one count of Sexual Extortion and one count of Indecent Assault.

“Dr. Sabo used his position of authority and power to inappropriately grope a female patient for years during her routine visits,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Tuesday.

“As Attorney General, I have a responsibility to stand up for people who need a voice in our Commonwealth, and my Office will seek justice for any victims who come forward.”

In February 2020, a female victim reported to Pennsylvania State Police that she had been touched inappropriately by Dr. Sabo many times during routine podiatry exams. The victim stated that she had been a patient of Sabo’s for many years due to a severe injury to her foot in 2003. She stated that beginning in 2017, Sabo began inappropriately hugging her and touching her breasts during her exams.

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Dr. Matthew Sabo is encouraged to contact Trooper Michael Graham, Pennsylvania State Police, Troop D – Kittanning at 724-543-2011.

This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Kara Cotter. At the request of the defense, the preliminary hearing has been continued and has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 22.

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this article featured a headline indicating this case involved multiple victims as stated in a release from the Attorney General’s office. The Attorney General’s office has since issued an updated headline indicating only one female victim is involved in the case.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.