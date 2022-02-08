Brookville Man Recounts Sports Journalism Career in Memoir

﻿BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Retired print and broadcast news reporter John Pozza, of Brookville, recently documented his lifelong experiences in sports journalism in his memoir.

Pozza spent several years working in radio and television in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey after graduating from West Virginia University.

He first served as the sports director at WBOY-TV, the NBC affiliate in Clarksburg, W.Va., in the early 1980s.

After his time at WBOY, he then went on to multiple other careers in journalism including working for the Sportsline radio network in Philadelphia and Atlantic City, N.J., and later returning to west-central Pa. to establish an independent news bureau where he syndicated stories to newspapers, radio, and tv.

Some of his regular customers included the Courier-Express in DuBois, the Jeffersonian Democrat, in Brookville, the Leader-Vindicator, in New Bethlehem, Sunny 106 and Connect FM, in DuBois, WPXZ and Kool 103, in Punxsutawney, Mega Rock, in Brookville, and WCCR/C-93. in Clarion.

Pozza’s experiences in the industry go way beyond that.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, he decided to turn all of these experiences into pages, initially drafting his book on his iPhone. Pozza then published his book titled, Was Anybody Really Listening?, now available at Amazon Books and at Watershed Bookstore, in Brookville.

“I just wanted to tell about my experiences, I wanted to tell the real story, the good and the bad, about what it’s like going through a career in broadcasting,” Pozza said.

Pozza wanted to put his 25 plus years of experience into words.

“I worked many years —I didn’t work that many years in television; I went from television back to radio because I sort of found a niche there and then went on to other things,” Pozza said.

The author also felt he could help students interested in the field of journalism and give them realistic expectations of the job in all forms.

“It serves as a book that someone interested in pursuing journalism as a career would want to read. I think they’ll find it helpful, learning some of the nuances they’ll come across in their career,” Pozza said. “In the end, I kind of tell them, this is what you need to consider. Understanding all of this, if this is your dream, then go for it. But be willing to have realistic expectations.”

And while Pozza now hopes people read his book, during his broadcast days, he often found himself wondering if anybody was really listening to his broadcast reports. That thought went into how the book was titled.

“I’ve been in small markets and you kind of wonder how many people are really listening,?” he said. “Then I get the opportunity to go to work in the much larger Philadelphia and South Jersey area, and you think you’re going to have more potential listeners, but I wasn’t so sure at the time. Because my reports were distributed through a syndicated subscription-based sports network, I never really knew which radio stations were picking up which reports,” Pozza said. “I eventually realized that wasn’t what was important in the long run. I became content knowing that I was providing a service to the greater community, which I’m sure listeners, however many there were, appreciated.”

You can read more about Pozza’s time at WBOY and experiences in the journalism field in his book, Was Anybody Really Listening?

