Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Coffee Cake Muffins

Brown sugar, cinnamon, and pecans give these muffins coffee cakelike flavor!

Ingredients

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup chopped pecans



1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour1/2 cup sugar2 teaspoons baking powder1/4 teaspoon baking soda1/4 teaspoon salt1 large egg, room temperature3/4 cup 2% milk1/3 cup canola oil

Glaze:

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon 2% milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, pecans, and cinnamon; set aside. In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In another bowl, whisk egg, milk, and oil until blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened.

-Spoon 1 tablespoon batter into each of 12 paper-lined muffin cups. Top each with 1 teaspoon nut mixture and about 2 tablespoons batter. Sprinkle with the remaining nut mixture.

-Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 22-24 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack. Combine glaze ingredients; spoon over muffins. Serve warm.

