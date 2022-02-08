Department of Health Updates Free COVID-19 Testing Sites Across the Commonwealth

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health on Monday announced that free COVID-19 testing sites continue to be open for the public in Berks, Blair, Centre, Clinton, Clearfield, Fayette, Monroe, Somerset, and Venango Counties.

The hours and location of some testing sites have been revised.

“Testing is the best way to identify and help stop the spread of the virus. We continue to work with partners across the state ensuring the consistent accessibility of COVID-19 testing,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing closest to them. This includes fully vaccinated and boosted individuals who are experiencing symptoms.”

The sites are available through a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI).

Testing resources are designed to rotate to different locations as needed.

Berks County

Testing is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Saturdays through Feb. 12. The testing location is the parking lot of Direct Link Technologies, 2561 Bernville Road, Reading, PA, 19605. Note, enter the parking lot from Van Reed Road.

Blair County

Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Feb. 11, at the Blair County Ballpark – Peoples Natural Gas Field, 1000 Park Ave., Altoona, PA 16602.

Centre County

Testing will be available through Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the County Recycling and Refuse Authority/Interpretive Center, 253 Transfer Road, Bellefonte, PA, 16823.

Clinton County

Testing will be available Tuesday to Friday through Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday testing is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parsons Union Building (PUB), 650 Railroad St, Lock Haven, PA, 17745.

Clearfield County

Testing will be available Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday through Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday testing is from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday testing is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tri County Church, Clearfield Campus, 321 Mill Rd, Clearfield, PA, 16830

Fayette County

Testing will be available through Saturday, Feb. 12. Tuesday through Friday testing is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 12 testing is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The testing location is the Joseph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport, 988 Sky Drive, Lemont Furnace, PA, 15456.

Monroe County

Testing will be available from Tuesday, Feb. 8 through Saturday, Feb. 12. Tuesday through Friday testing is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday testing is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The testing location is the Monroe Public Safety Center, 100 Gypsum Road, Stroudsburg, PA, 18360.

Somerset County

Testing will be available through Saturday, Feb. 12. Tuesday through Friday testing is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday testing is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The testing location is Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 South Main Street, Friedens, PA, 15541.

Venango County

Testing will be available Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday through Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday testing is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday testing is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Venango County Training Center (Old Salvation Army Church) 737 Elk Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.

In addition, Pennsylvanians can find testing sites in their area on the locator map here.

The testing sites are open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who have tested positive isolate to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Up to 450 people can be tested per day at most AMI testing sites. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to individuals from any county who are ages 3 and older. Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration will also be completed on-site.

Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await their test results. Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom, if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home. The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result. Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed from AMI.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.