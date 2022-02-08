 

Dianna L. Ryan

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 @ 06:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-scIEOVHG5iXJOasPDianna L. Ryan, 61, of Hawthorn, passed away Sunday afternoon, February 6, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born on November 2, 1960, in Fairmount City, she was the daughter of Stanley D. and Ruthie M. (Troup) Adams.

Dianna worked as a bar tender for Diddy’s Bar in New Bethlehem.

She is survived by her parents, Stanley and Ruthie Adams of Hawthorn, a daughter, Ashley Hindman of Hawthorn, two sons, David Ryan of Arizona and Jeff Ryan and his fiancee’ Emily of Somerset, two grandchildren, Dylen Ryan of Arizona and Hemi Himes of Hawthorn, and three sisters, Joanna Smith of South Bethlehem, Tina Jeffries (Jason) of Knoxdale, and Kelly Adams (Pam) of Brookville.

She was preceded in death by a fiance’, Kenneth Hindman.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

A memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Anthony Rosario Adams officiating.

Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made to the Alcorn Funeral Home to help with expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


