Edward E. Dunkle, Sr.

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 @ 06:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-gvZlPlh4k09ZEdward E. Dunkle, Sr., 65, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday morning February 6, 2022 at Clarion Hospital.

Ed was born on July 30, 1956 in Titusville, a son of the late Paul and Kathryn McClinsey Dunkle.

He was married to Kathleen Marzik on July 9, 1994 in Oil City.

Ed had attended the Titusville and Pleasantville schools.

He was last employed as a truck driver for Lendrum Energy.

He had previously been employed at PGE in Marienville, Fox Vac Trucking in Titusville, and for Ray Stiglitz at Allegheny Well Service in Franklin.

Ed had attended Shamburg Christian Church in Pleasantville.

He enjoyed hunting, camping, spending time with his family and his pet cat “Oscar”.

He also enjoyed detailing and working on vehicles.

Ed is survived by his wife Kathy of Pleasantville; four children, Shawn Jarzenski and wife Kathryn of Franklin, April Dunkle of Oil City, Edward E. Dunkle, Jr. and wife Elizabeth of Oil City, and William Dunkle and wife Lauren of Titusville; a step-daughter, Heather Mahle of Clarion; 11 grandchildren; two brothers, Thomas Dunkle and wife Winnie of Saegertown and James Dunkle of Oil City; a sister, Ruth Felix and husband Curt of Oil City; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Banister.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM and attend the funeral service there on Friday at 11:00 AM with Rev. John Bell officiating.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.


