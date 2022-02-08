Featured Local Job: Paraprofessional

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Paraprofessional.

This position is available immediately. Candidate should be highly qualified or willing to complete requirements.

Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest; Resume; Certificate; Current Act 34, 114, 151, and 168 Clearances; and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mrs. Teresa Young, Superintendent



Keystone School District451 Huston AvenueKnox, PA 16232

Deadline: March 1, 2022 or Until Position is Filled

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.