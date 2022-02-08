Featured Local Job: Receptionist/Caseworker

Clarion County Department of Domestic Relations currently has an opening for a Receptionist/Caseworker.

POSITION: Receptionist/Caseworker, Full Time, 35 hours/week, Non-Exempt

DEPARTMENT: Domestic Relations

PAY RANGE: $11.82/hour

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. Exempt allocation of 20 vacation days, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS: Two-year business or paralegal degree or any equivalent combination of training and experience. Strong typing skills and accounting experience are necessary.

HOW TO APPLY: A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

Submit a letter of interest AND a resume including three references to:

Alyssa Dolby

17 South 4th Avenue

Clarion, PA 16214

[email protected] (attachments must be in .pdf or .docx format)

OVERALL OBJECTIVES: This employee provides clerical duties and administrative support to the Domestic Relations staff.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Collect OTC payments/court costs and write receipts when necessary and enter all payments into the Kidstar system

Answer phones and Walk-in inquiries: Pull files and looks inquiries up on PACSES to assist clients Take messages when necessary Forward phone calls to proper staff when necessary Prepare letters and petitions for modification to clients Contact employers for inquiries on payments/insurance issues Verification of employment or payment schedule Work cases by other means as directed by staff

Scanning and computer data entry into PACSES: Scan all paperwork into case files and disburse to appropriate staff for review Delete all paperwork from scanning case files as appropriate Change of address/phone numbers/employment information/other client information

Assist the Assistant Director in preparing cases for Superior Court when necessary

Research and process Lien information requests for overdue/past-due child support

File all documents for entire staff to include terminated files. Maintain terminated filing cabinets

Prepare and send three-year review notices to clients

Conduct work search on a biweekly basis

Review and mail all wage attachments/earnings reports and NMSN’s, to include review of u/c attachments

Schedule all conferences and hearings as back up to intake worker

Update and maintain the work search board

Review and respond to IVR messages

Print the R203 CYS report weekly and fax to CYS

Review earnings reports and NMSN’s to determine if insurance is available at a reasonable cost

Order office supplies with authorization of the Director or Assistant Director

Maintain copies of all forms and paper trays. Maintain client information bin and filing bin weekly. Complete all tasks in receptionist bin daily

Open and process mail daily

Read Daily Production mail and proceed accordingly with any new information being implemented by the PACSES project

Review and work a variety of MAIL alerts daily and initiates the necessary actions

Track court costs payments and enforcement of payments

Review and enforce unreimbursed medical expenses

Review files for Quality Assurance

Work Data Integrity Task (DIT) list reports (per attached)

Perform all other related duties as assigned by authorized personnel

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Report to the Director and Assistant Director. Receive limited instruction or supervision in carrying out routine day-to-day tasks.

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

N/A

WORKING CONDITIONS:

The work environment characteristics described herein are representative of those the employee encounters while performing the essential functions of the position. A Receptionist/Caseworker works indoors on a regular basis in an office with minimal environmental factors.

PHYSICAL/ MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess the ability to do light work with occasional lifting/carrying of objects up to 20 pounds.

Must be able to pay close attention to detail while being able to concentrate for long periods of time.

Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday with occasional standing, walking, twisting, and bending.

Must possess the ability to convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Ability to work effectively with the public, co-workers, subordinates, and government officials

Ability to speak and write English fluently and to understand written and spoken English

Effective communication skills

Good interpersonal skills

Ability to exercise initiative and problem-solving skills in carrying out job duties, and to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant

Ability to function independently and to be flexible

Knowledge of modern office practices and equipment

Ability to become familiar with various legal publications, legal terminology, and the Pennsylvania Rules of Civil Procedures in order to comprehend various documents and schedule matters as dictated by rule and/or statute

Skilled in utilizing current word processing and spreadsheet software, such as Microsoft Office

Ability to handle a variety of unrelated issues simultaneously

Required to maintain strict confidentiality, as specifically set forth in the Court Personnel and Procedures Manual

Partisan political activity is prohibited

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.



