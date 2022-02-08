 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Kyelar Edward Kennemuth

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 @ 06:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-dhmQF1OdZNNQZKyelar Edward Kennemuth, son of Cade Joseph Kennemuth and Brianna Joyce King passed away early Saturday morning, February 5, 2022, at Penn Highlands Dubois Hospital.

Kyelar is survived by his sister Aleeah and brother Kasen of Hawthorn.

Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, Kelie and Tony Struble of Hawthorn, and paternal grandparents, Mike and Jill Kennemuth of Mayport and Mary and Jeff Neiswonger of Fairmount City, great grandmothers, Evelyn Kennemuth and Donna Smith, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Edward Malcolm King, and an uncle Kye Darl Gene Kennemuth.

Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Vandervort Cemetery in Summerville, Jefferson County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.