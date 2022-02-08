Kyelar Edward Kennemuth, son of Cade Joseph Kennemuth and Brianna Joyce King passed away early Saturday morning, February 5, 2022, at Penn Highlands Dubois Hospital.

Kyelar is survived by his sister Aleeah and brother Kasen of Hawthorn.

Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, Kelie and Tony Struble of Hawthorn, and paternal grandparents, Mike and Jill Kennemuth of Mayport and Mary and Jeff Neiswonger of Fairmount City, great grandmothers, Evelyn Kennemuth and Donna Smith, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Edward Malcolm King, and an uncle Kye Darl Gene Kennemuth.

Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Vandervort Cemetery in Summerville, Jefferson County.

