Michael E. Stevenson, Sr., 77, of Oil City, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones following a brief illness at UPMC Mercy on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

He was born on November 8, 1944 and was the son of the late Norman E. and Bessie (Tarr) Stevenson.

Mike was a hard working man his whole life.

He worked at the Oil City Glass plant and proudly served as the President of the Glassblowers Union.

He then worked for many years at Manion Steel Barrel, before retiring from Global Impressions in Largo, FL in 2007.

He had a life-long love of the outdoors, and especially loved boating on the Allegheny river in Oleopolis and working on Mercury outboard boat motors.

He was known and beloved by many as the unofficial Mayor of Oleopolis.

Mike loved animals of all kinds, and had many dogs and even a pet duck over the years.

He very much enjoyed watching and feeding the birds from his porch.

He also enjoyed watching football and old westerns, especially Gunsmoke.

Most importantly, Mike was a very loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-laws Bill Summers and Denny Bestwick.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Barbara J. Stevenson, also of Oil City; his children Michael E. Stevenson, Jr., and wife Kim of Oil City; Kristy L. Dengel, and husband Joe, of Oil City; Diane Womer and husband Greg, of North Carolina; Jeffrey E. Stevenson and Wife Tara of Oil City; and his stepson Michael E. Pratt and husband David of Pittsburgh; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Dean Stevenson and wife Susie of Ohio; sisters Bonnie Summers and Patricia (Trish) Bestwick, both of Oil City and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held for Michael on Wednesday, February 9, at St. Stephens Church in Oil City at 10 am.

Family and friends are welcome and invited to attend.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting usobit.com.

