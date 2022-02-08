Michael Wise Earns Coldwell Banker International Diamond Society Award
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Wise, of Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty, has earned the Coldwell Banker International Diamond Society Award. This is only awarded to the top 12% of Coldwell Banker agents worldwide.
Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty is the only national real estate franchise in Clarion County. Furthermore, Coldwell Banker Real Estate is the oldest national real estate brand and national franchisor in the United States, and today has a global network of approximately 3,000 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 43 countries and territories with more than 86,000 affiliated sales professionals.
Burns & Burns Realty is proud to be recognized for their work as Coldwell Banker partners and feel privileged to serve their community, their customers, and their neighbors. Burns & Burns Realty has represented Coldwell Banker for over 30 years, specializing in the community’s real estate needs. Looking to Sell your Property? Increase your Marketing Exposure with Burns & Burns Realty! Stop by their office in Clarion or call 814-226-6050 for an appointment.
