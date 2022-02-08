 

Patricia R. Andres

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 @ 06:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Patricia R. Andres, 83, of Oil City, PA., passed away at her home on Sunday Feb. 6, 2022 after a short illness.

Born Jan. 10, 1939 in Franklin, PA., she was the daughter of the late Michael & Barbara Novak Andres.

Patricia was a 1958 graduate of Oil City High School.

A homemaker, she was a caregiver to her parents for many years and made her home with her brother Richard.

She was of the Catholic Faith.

She loved football, and was excited to see the Cincinnati Bengals headed to the Super Bowl.

She is survived by two sisters, Margaret “Peg” Becki of Oil City and Mary Jane Morris & her husband Bob of Oil City; and nieces and nephews, Dave & Tara, Chris Ann & Jeff, Colleen & Paul, Bobby & Ashton, Beth Ann & Justin; and several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Richard Andres and a brother-in-law David Becki Sr.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 1:30 P.M. in the Reinsel Funeral Home with Fr. John Miller Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


