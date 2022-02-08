Police: Drugs, Weapons Found in Oil City Home Following Monday Morning Standoff

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City Police and member of Pa. State Police SERT reportedly discovered drugs, drug paraphernalia, and weapons in an Oil City home on Monday afternoon following a standoff with an Oil City man.

The incident stemmed from a domestic dispute in which 20-year-old Tyler Michael Roberts brandished a handgun at his residence on Forest Place in Oil City, Venango County, and authorities were called to the scene on Monday morning.

Court documents indicate that Oil City Police filed criminal charges against Roberts and 21-year-old Tessa Marie Stewart on Monday, February 7, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Lieutenant Ruditis, officers from the Oil City Police Department, as well as troopers from the PA State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) executed a search warrant around 1:45 p.m. on February 7, 2022, on the residence located at 4 Forest Place, in Oil City, Pa.

While executing the search warrant for Tyler Roberts, as well as firearms, officers subsequently located items of controlled substances. Lieutenant Ruditis then stopped and applied for an additional search warrant for the Manufacture, Delivery, and/or Possession with the Intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, according to the complaint.

Lieutenant Ruditis was then granted a search warrant for the controlled substances contained within the Forest Place residence. During the search of the residence, Lieutenant Ruditis and other officers located and obtained multiple items of controlled substances and/or drug paraphernalia, the complaint states.

The items included but were not limited to large plastic bags containing marijuana, as well as multiple large containers containing large amounts of marijuana. Furthermore, during the search of the residence, Lieutenant Ruditis and other officers located three firearms, specifically, two handguns and an AR-style pistol. Also found was a plastic ammo-style can that contained a large sum of money, the complaint indicates.

Most of the above-mentioned items were contained within the area of the master bedroom. Also, in the bedroom area were items that included diapers and small children’s clothing, indicating that the child was also to be staying in and/or in the room where the controlled substances were located, according to the complaint.

During the search of the residence and the bedroom area where not only the firearms and controlled substances were located, items belonging to Tessa Stewart were also found. The items included but were not limited to clothing, personal feminine items, as well as a rental agreement for the Forest Place residence in the name of Tessa Stewart and Tyler Roberts.

Based on the above-listed facts, Lieutenant Ruditis believes the charges listed below are substantiated:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Conspiracy Engaging – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Preliminary arraignments for Roberts and Stewart were held at 1:35 p.m. on February 7 in front of Judge Fish.

Roberts is currently lodged in the Venango County Jail on charges from the standoff with officers that occurred on Monday morning (February 7, 2022). His bail was denied with the bail action reason being “Threat to Society.”

Stewart is free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

Preliminary hearings for both defendants are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on February 16 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.

RELATED:

Police: Oil City Man Behind Bars After Standoff With Police

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.