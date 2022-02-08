Redbank Valley Survives Physical Showdown Against Union

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Bryson Bain’s goal in the final minute of the game was simple.

“I just wanted to seal it, move on, and get out of here,” said the Redbank Valley senior.

Bain scored seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter and hit four clutch free throws in the final minute to help the Bulldogs’ boys basketball team escape Union with a 44-39 win on Monday night.

It wasn’t easy.

It certainly wasn’t pretty.

Redbank Valley will take it.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

“We ‘don’t win’ that game last year,” Bain said.

Redbank Valley coach Emmanuel Marshall used the same exact words.

“It was beyond a grind,” Marshall said. “They’re banged up and bruised up — that was a physical game. I’m just happy with the win and happy to move on to the next one.”

Early on, it looked like the Bulldogs might be able to simply cruise to a KSAC crossover victory.

Redbank Valley (14-3) led 12-1 after the first quarter.

But Union (10-7), a team that notoriously has started slow in games this season, clawed back to 12-9 with three minutes remaining in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs were again able to push the lead back to double digits at 30-20 midway through the third quarter, but the Golden Knights scratched back into the game again, closing to 34-30 just 10 seconds into the fourth.

By that point, Marshall and Redbank had launched an effort to try to shorten the game, taking the air out of the ball and grinding out possessions.

It worked for the most part, but it also kept Union hanging around.

Skyler Roxbury buried a 3-pointer with 55 seconds left to close the gap to 40-37, but Bain hit two free throws.

Caden Rainey’s driving layup again made it a one-possession game with 24 seconds remaining at 42-39, but Bain again calmly drained two free throws with 12 seconds on the clock.

“I was calm because I wanted to focus on those free throws and get out of here because it was a rough game,” said Bain, who was cold from the field in the first half and entered the break with just two points. “I’m just proud of us coming in here and finding a way to win this game.”



Union had two chances to tie in the final minute but misfired on two 3-point attempts.

It was not a good shooting night for the Golden Knights overall. Union was just 14-of-54 from the floor, 2-of-12 from the 3-point range and 5-of-10 from the free-throw line.

“I think it was a lot more nerves than anything because we are better than that,” said Union coach Eric Mortimer.

He was pleased, though, that his team held the explosive Redbank Valley offense to just 44 points.

Mortimer said this was a good litmus test for his team going forward.

The game had a playoff feel to it, with both students sections in full throat. It also had the intensity and physicality of a postseason matchup.

“We had nothing to lose,” Mortimer said. “We treated this as a playoff game, and it was just like a playoff atmosphere. We learned from it — at least I hope we learned from it.”

Union has hurt on the glass where Redbank dominated, especially on the offensive boards.

On one possession in the first half, the Bulldogs got five offensive rebounds, but still didn’t score.

“They have lots of height, and they can jump,” Mortimer said. “Everyone wants to complain about them going over the back, but when you don’t box out, you’re not getting that. They can jump right over you.”

Redbank played a significant portion of the game without Chris Marshall, who picked up three early fouls. The senior guard did hit two big 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Mason Clouse and Owen Clouse both had big games for the Bulldogs. The twins grabbed rebounds, made steals, gathered up loose balls and hit some clutch shots as well.

Mason scored eight points and Owen added five.

“They definitely have an impact on the game offensively and defensively,” said Coach Marshall. “They are fundamentally sound. I’ve been coaching them since the second grade, so they know what I expect, and they give me what I need and what the team needs.”

Marquese Gardlock added nine for the Bulldogs.

Rainey led Union with 15, and Dawson Camper added 10 points and 14 rebounds.



