Say What?!: Arizona Man Won Nearly $230K on Slot in Las Vegas and Didn’t Know It

ARIZONA – An Arizona man hit a nearly $230,000 jackpot in Las Vegas last month without realizing it.

While slot machines are usually buzzing with lights and sound effects, and extra razzle-dazzle when a player wins, his slot machine at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas remained silent, never informing him of the win.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.