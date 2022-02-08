Sligo Man Facing Strangulation, Assault Charges Following Clarion Borough Domestic Dispute

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Sligo man was jailed after he allegedly assaulted a woman during a domestic dispute last week in Clarion Borough.

Robert L. Stevenson, 43, of Sligo, is facing the following charges in connection with the incident:

Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

According to a criminal complaint filed by Clarion Borough Detective Wright, the charges stem from an incident that is alleged to have taken place at a Grand Avenue Ext. apartment on February 3 around 7:30 a.m.

Officers Maxwell and Gray were dispatched to the scene where the female victim told police that Stevenson “was in a bad mood” and was attempting to take her cell phone.

She told Officer Gray that Stevenson grabbed her wrists and dug his fingers into them before shoving her onto the bed, according to the criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint notes that the victim’s wrists were still bleeding when police arrived on the scene.

After grabbing the victim’s wrists, Stevenson allegedly shoved her onto the bed.

The victim also told Officer Gray that Stevenson “bear hugged” her, at which time her neck was “in the crook of his arms,” and he allegedly put his hand over her mouth.

The victim said that she panicked because she could not breathe and was scared that Stevenson was going to kill her.

Officer Gray observed red marks on the victim’s neck while she was being interviewed.

The criminal complaint indicates that Officer Maxwell spoke with a neighbor at the scene who said that he was threatened by Stevenson following the incident.

The neighbor said he was outside talking to the victim after hearing the commotion when Stevenson allegedly said he was going to “kick his a*s.”

Stevenson reportedly backed down when the neighbor yelled to state police troopers who were responding to a nearby accident.

Stevenson was interviewed at the Clarion Borough Police Department by Detective Wright and Officer Kemmer at 8:13 a.m.

He told the officers that he and the victim were in a verbal altercation and “could not understand why all of this was going on,” according to the criminal complaint.

When Detective Wright told Stevenson that the victim said he scratched her wrists, Stevenson said he tried to take her phone and that he may have scratched her arms at that point.

Stevenson claimed he tried to take the victim’s phone because she was attempting to call her ex.

Detective Wright told Stevenson that the victim said he placed his arm around her throat and put his hand over her mouth. Stevenson then said that while he and the victim were laying in bed, he put his arm around her chest and put his hand over her mouth because she “kept yelling.”

Stevenson was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on February 3 at 9:47 a.m.

He was lodged in the Clarion County Jail after failing to pay $10,000.00 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 15 at 1:00 p.m. in Clarion County Central Court.

