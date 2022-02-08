SPONSORED: Drug Awareness, Narcan Training Presentation Set for February 19

 

Drug Awareness, Narcan Training Presentation Set for February 19

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Feb 03 15-36-18NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is hosting a presentation for drug awareness and appropriate Narcan use on February 19.

(Photo: First Church of God – Courtesy of www.nbfirstchurchofgod.org)

The presentation, titled Drug Awareness & Local Trends, will be held at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19.

The church is located at 418 Brian Lane New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

This presentation is designed to educate adults about signs and symptoms of substance use, current drug trends, and provide resources for preventing substance use and intervening when use is suspected.

A display will also be set up including more than 50 objects to look for as signs of substance use among teens.

Youth are not permitted to attend.

Narcan Training

This presentation is designed to educate the public about Narcan and how to properly recognize and respond to an overdose. FREE Narcan kits will be available.

For more information, call 814-226-6350 or visit aicdac.org.

Screenshot at Feb 03 15-27-16


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
