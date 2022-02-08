St. Joseph’s Hall to Host Live Music With Trixx on Saturday Night

LUCINDA, Pa. – Enjoy an evening of live classic rock with Trixx at St. Joseph Hall in Lucinda on Saturday, February 12.

Along with live music, the event will also include bar-style snacks, games of chance, and raffles.

There is a $100.00 door prize drawing.

The event is BYOB. Water, soda, and ice will be available.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the dance begins at 7:00 p.m.

The cost is $20.00 for singles and $35.00 per couple.

Individuals must be 21 or older for this event.

St. Joseph Hall is located at 47 Rectory Lane in Lucinda, Pa.

