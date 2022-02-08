State Police Calls: Terroristic Threats at NC High School, Harassment in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Terroristic Threats in Farmington Township

On January 24 around 3:06 p.m., State Police responded to an incident involving terroristic threats at North Clarion High School along Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

It is reported that one juvenile made terroristic threats to a 15-year-old Leeper male.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Harassment in Jenks Twp.

On February 6 around 1:55 p.m., police responded to an incident of harassment on Locust Street in Jenks Township, Forest County.

The victim, a 58-year-old Marienville female, requested no charges be filed.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.