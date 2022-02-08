Clarion Hospital Reports 80 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 80 new positive COVID-19 cases and one death since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update February 7, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 02/06/2022: 21,239

Test obtained at CH: 17,499

Positives: 4546

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 02/06/2022: 102,433

Tests obtained at BMH: 29,861

Positives: 17,057

Hospital Inpatients as of 02/07/2022 at 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 3 patients. 0 suspected. 3 confirmed. 1 ICU.

PA DOH reporting: CH reported 1 death on 02/06/2022.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 40 patients. 0 suspected. 40 confirmed. 3 ICU.

PA DOH reporting: BMH reported 1 death on 02/04/2022, 2 deaths on 02/06/2022.

Recommendations from Butler Healthcare System:

– Wear a mask

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

