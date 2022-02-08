 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Dunkin’ Extends Due Diligence for Possible Clarion Site Until May 15

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

old CVS 639 MainCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Heartland Restaurant Group of Pittsburgh is still eyeing the purchase of the former CVS property at 639 Main Street for a new Dunkin’ restaurant. The seller agreed to an extension of the due diligence phase to May 15.

“The Heartland Restaurant Group that represents Dunkin’ is still in their due diligence phase,” said Listing Broker Andy Montana. “Dunkin Donuts applied for an extension to complete their Due Diligence Phase through May 15 and the sellers approved. The buyers had many issues with COVID-19 within their staff and delayed their completion of the phase from the original January 14 date.”

“If they decide to purchase or not, it will be after May 15.”

Heartland Restaurant Group is the regional franchisee of over 48 Dunkin’ restaurants in the region.

“They (Heartland) seem to think it will be fine,” said Montana. “They own other restaurants and have gone through this. I think it will be good for traffic on Main Street and we need traffic on Main Street.”

The due diligence phase includes investigating approvals that may be required for the project. Since Heartland anticipates demolishing the current building, approval will probably be needed from the Clarion County Planning Commission and PennDOT for approval for ingress and egress on Main Street because it is a state road. Clarion Borough would also likely be involved relative to ingress and egress and how many parking meters would potentially be removed from Main Street.

The former CVS building at 639 Main Street has been vacant since the company moved across the street to its new location in 2017.

“The Heartland Restaurant Group is the franchisee group that has brought the resurgence of Dunkin’ to the greater Pittsburgh area,” according to Heartland’s web page. “The development of our people and support within our local communities continue to play an essential role within our growing organization.”

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ sells a variety of food items, including various baked goods such as donuts and cookies, coffee, and other drinks. The company has over 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. The brand announced in September 2018 that it would shorten its name from Dunkin’ Donuts to Dunkin’ as part of a push to become the world’s “premier beverage-led, on-the-go brand.” Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.