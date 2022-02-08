Vivian G. Martin has gone to meet her Lord and Savior with her loving family around her.

Vivian passed away February 6, 2022 at Grove City Medical Center.

Vivian was born at home on the family farm December 24, 1931, Irwin Township, Venango County, PA., a daughter of the late Charles Raymond Smith and the late Clare Elizabeth (Sopher) Smith.

Vivian attended one room Eakin Elementary School in Irwin Township, graduated from the former Wesley High School, and graduated the following year from Grove City High School to complete four years of secondary education.

Prior to her marriage she was employed by the Joy Manufacturing Company located in Franklin, PA.

Vivian married the love of her life, E. Paul Martin, on May 22, 1952, at the Amity Presbyterian Church with family friend and relative Reverend Doctor Clyde Detrich officiating.

Before Vivian was old enough to attend school, she went to visit school with her sister when she first saw Paul.

They recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. He survives at home.

Other survivors are three daughters: Lorraine Garner of Kennerdell, Dr. Karen Martin of Grove City, and Susan Stallard and her husband Brad of Grove City. Grandchildren Tanya McFadden and husband Cory and their children Cole, Alexis and McKenzie of Kennerdell; James Garner of Boyers; Elizabeth Knaff and husband Andrew and their daughter Rio Everleigh of Grove City; Chelsey Blake and her husband Andrew and their son Colt of Stoneboro; Collin Moreton and wife Jackie and their children Brooke and Phillip of Curwensville, PA; Bradford (Bear) Stallard of Indiana, Pa; and Sarah Stallard of Grove City.

Also surviving is brother Earl Smith and wife Pearl of Grove City, sister-in-law Betty Donaldson of Mercer, three nieces, six nephews, many cousins, and a host of friends.

Together Vivian and her husband Paul raised Angus beef cattle on their farm and raised Jack Russel Terrier dogs.

Vivian was a devoted, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She will be forever remembered and forever missed.

Vivian was devoted to her family and raising her children and managing the farm household.

She was a faithful, active, life member of Amity Presbyterian Church, serving for 26 years as an active Elder, 21 of those years as their Clerk of Session.

She was the pianist for Worship and Sunday School as well as the children’s choir.

She also taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and participated in all the many church activities.

Vivian was an accomplished seamstress.

She was a 4-H leader for 40 years and received the Venango County Outstanding Leadership Award in 1998.

She also enjoyed crocheting and oil painting as well as researching the history of families, churches, and the local community, spending many hours in the Historical Society and the Venango County Court House, as well as neighboring Court Houses in Pennsylvania.

She was very civic minded and never missed voting in an election for 63 years.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, loving sisters Faye J. Smith and Betty Hinds, brother-in-law Walter Hinds and an infant baby sister.

Visitation will be held at the Amity Presbyterian Church, 4605 Scrubgrass Road, Grove City, PA 16127 on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. with funeral services starting at 1:00 p.m.

The Reverend Willard Morse will be officiating the service.

Burial will take place at Old Log Cemetery.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

Memorials may be sent in Vivian’s memory to the Amity Presbyterian Church in care of Barb Sopher or to the Venango County Agency for the Blind.

