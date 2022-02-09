A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. South wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 2am, then snow showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday – Snow showers likely, mainly after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind around 7 mph.

Friday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Rain showers before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Monday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

