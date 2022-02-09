BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Clarion-Limestone Ekes Out Victory Over Keystone; Redbank Valley outlasts Karns City

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) – During the past two seasons when Clarion-Limestone and Keystone play boys basketball one thing is for certain: it’s going to be a close game.

Tuesday was no exception with the Lions holding on for a 49-44 victory at the Lion’s Den.

(Pictured above: Jordan Hesdon)

Keystone won all three meetings last season by six points while C-L won both meetings this season by five each time.

C-L (10-8), despite only shooting 5-of-14 from the field in the opening quarter, was helped by Keystone shooting worse (2-for-9) in the opening eight minutes, which helped the Lions lead 12-4 at the end of one.

Ryan Hummell, Jordan Hesdon, and Riley Klingensmith each scored four points to account for the 12 C-L points.

“Jordy was able to get us a couple baskets inside early on with his dribble penetration,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “They played a zone on us, and we weren’t able to knock down any outside shots. We made a couple adjustments at halftime and got them spread out a bit and got a few more short jump shots from around the foul line. We also got a little more aggressive with our defense that got a few turnovers that helped us get a little lead.”

C-L led by 10 at 16-6 early in the second before Keystone used its first comeback run of 9-0 over the final 4:11 to close to within one at 16-15 by halftime.

The Lions opened the third quarter on a 10-4 run to push the lead back to seven at 26-19. Keystone closed to within three at 30-27 with 33 seconds to play before the Lions drained the remainder of the time with Hesdon hitting a runner through the lane with two seconds left for a 32-27 lead after three.

Keystone once again closed to within one early in the fourth at 32-31 before an 8-0 C-L run pushed the lead back to nine at 40-31.

The Panthers clawed their way back to within four at 48-44 with 11 seconds remaining in the contest before Jase Ferguson hit one of two free throws with two seconds to play to set the final score of 49-44.

“Every time we play Keystone, at least over these last couple of seasons, it’s been a tight battle,” said Ferguson. “No matter what the records are or the talent level these two teams always seem to play tight ballgames, which is really fun as a coach and as a player.”

Hesdon paced C-L with 14 points while Klingensmith added 12, and Hummell 10. Ferguson added nine points with a team-high eight rebounds.

Cole Henry paced Keystone with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Bret Wingard added 13 points and nine boards while Tyler Albright added 12 points.

C-L finished 0-for-12 from three-point range while making 7-of-10 free throws. Keystone made just 1-of-12 three’s which came late in the contest from Wingard. The Panthers shot a solid 15-of-21 from the free throw line.

REDBANK VALLEY 48, KARNS CITY 42 – Chris Marshall scored 25 points – 11 coming in a wild fourth quarter – as the Bulldogs held off the Gremlins at home.

Karns City trailed 34-24 heading into the final quarter, but Luke Cramer got hot.

Cramer scored 12 points in the final quarter as Karns City scored 18 as a team and clawed back into the game.

The Gremlins scored just three points in the third after trailing Redbank Valley 27-21 at the half.

But Marshall matched Cramer’s hot streak with one of his own.

Bryson Bain added 13 for the Bulldogs.

MONITEAU 58, CRANBERRY 30 – Kyle Pry scored 15 points and also had 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the Warriors.

Colton Thomas also had 15 points and 10 boards for Moniteau, which pulled away from Cranberry in the second half.

UNION 60, FOREST 13 – The Golden Knights rested most of their starters after a physical game Monday against Redbank Valley.

Ty Fleming led the way with 21 points. He shot 9 of 16 from the field and also had 11 steals.

Dawson Camper added 12 points, five rebounds and seven steals for Union.

NORTH CLARION 63, A-C VALLEY 58 – Aiden Hartle poured in 23 points and Colin Schmader pitched in 20 as the Wolves held off a second-half comeback by the Falcons.

North Clarion led 43-32 at the half, but A-C Valley began chipping away in third and fourth quarters, but couldn’t overtake the Wolves.

Jay Clover scored 16 points and Alex Preston and Brody Dittman each scored 15 to lead the Falcons.

