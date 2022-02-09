Blood Drive to Be Held At Clarion University Tomorrow

CLARION, Pa. – A blood drive will be held at Clarion University on Thursday, February 10.

The drive will run from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(Photo courtesy of American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania)

It will be held in the multi-purpose room of Gemmell Student Center located along Wilson Avenue in Clarion.

All blood types are needed.

The American Red Cross is encouraging all eligible individuals to schedule an appointment at 1-800-733-2767 or by visiting www.redcrossblood.org.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.