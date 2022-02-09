Police Shoot and Kill Standoff Suspect in Limestone Township

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say an armed man was shot and killed after he fired multiple rounds at law enforcement during a standoff in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

On Tuesday, February 8, around 10:01 p.m., state police were dispatched to 528 Lenwood Road, in Summerville, for a welfare check on 34-year-old Corey Rominski.

According to police, Rominski visited a friend earlier in the day, claiming he was depressed and in possession of a shotgun. Rominski returned home and barricaded himself in his residence.

Police say law enforcement from Pennsylvania State Police Clarion established a perimeter as Rominski fired several rounds from his shotgun. The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team was activated, responded, and surrounded the residence.

Contact with Rominski was attempted by negotiators with negative results. Rominski exited the rear of the residence and fired numerous rounds from an assault-style rifle at law enforcement who returned fire, striking Rominski. Rominski succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to police.

Pennsylvania State Police Major Case Team, the Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh, and Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker responded to the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police say there is no threat or concern for public safety at the time.

No further information or statement will be given until the conclusion of the investigation, according to police.

