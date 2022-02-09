Carol Ann Voytko, 47, of Oak Ridge, passed Sunday afternoon, February 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born on April 17, 1974, in Altoona, she was the daughter of Margaret Salyards.

She married Steven J. Voytko on October 18, 2014, and he survives.

She is also survived by three sons, Matthew Salyards of New Brunswick, N.J., Ryan J. Voytko and Jasmine Rees of North Freedom, and Branden K. Voytko and Katrina Fling of New Bethlehem, two grandchildren, Leland Rees and Delilah Rees, a brother, Dustin Salyards of Altoona, and her two dogs, Ceasar and Lucy.

Carol will be missed by many.

She always had a smile through out her illness.

She loved like no other.

To know her was to love her.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

